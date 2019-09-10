CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, the Panthers (3-2) are looking forward to continuing their current three-game winning streak after opening up the 2019 season 0-2.

This go-round however, the Panthers will be in unfamiliar territory as they will travel to London for their first-ever overseas game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3). The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The last time the teams met was in week two for a Thursday night game at Bank of America Stadium in which the Buccaneers came out victorious in a 20-14 nail-biter. The game was the last time we saw Quarterback Cam Newton in action due to injury.

Kyle Allen took over the very next game against the Cardinals and since has strung together 3 straight wins for the squad.

Since Ron Rivera was named head coach in 2011, the Panthers have played the Buccaneers 17 times and have posted an 11-6 record.

RELATED: Panthers honor 4 franchise legends during Sunday's game vs Jacksonville

RELATED: Winner of WFMY News 2 Panthers Puzzle Sees Team Win at Bank of America Stadium

RELATED: McCaffrey Scores 3 TDs, Panthers Hold Off Jaguars 34-27

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users