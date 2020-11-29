Gameday Panthers Blog | Carolina at Minnesota 1 p.m. kickoff

The Carolina Panthers play the Minnesota Vikings.

Are you ready for some football! The Carolina Panthers visit the Minnesota Vikings in a clash between two flawed but highly entertaining teams. The kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Follow along with live updates throughout the game!

1st Quarter

14:00 - Panther's ball 0-0, 3rd and 6

11:22 - Vikings ball. 3rd and 4

10:43 - Flag thrown. Panthers offsides. 1st down &10.

05:34 Touchdown Vikings. Justin Jefferson completes a pass to put the Vikings on the board. Vikings lead 07-06.

4:51 Curtis Samuel completes pass for 1st down. Panthers ball 1st &10.



End of quarter Vikings Lead 0-7

2nd Quarter

13:45 - Panthers get first down in striking distance of touchdown. 1st &14.

11:44 - Interception thrown by Teddy Bridgewater. Vikings ball.

10:30 - Flag thrown: False start by Vikings.

07:25 - Flag thrown: Holding by Panthers

07:08 - Bridgewater throws bomb. Panthers 1st &10

1:55 - Anderson completes pass from Bridgewater and runs for the Panthers' first touchdown. Game tied 7-7

:05 - Vikings successfully make field goal attempt.

HALFTIME: Vikings take the lead again after field goal, 10 - 7

3rd Quarter:

13:51 - Touchdown Panthers. After a separate field goal completion Panthers lead 21 - 10

10:58 - Flag thrown: Personal foul on Vikings.

4th Quarter:

14:47 - Vikings miss touchdown throw, kick successful field goal. Panthers still lead 21 - 13.

11:31 - Panthers make 40-yard field goal attempt. 24 - 13.

1:51 - Panthers complete field goal. 27-21.

:46 - Vikings complete touchdown, field goal. Vikings now lead 28-27.