Gameday Panthers Blog | Carolina at Minnesota 1 p.m. kickoff

Are you ready for some football! The Carolina Panthers visit the Minnesota Vikings in a clash between two flawed but highly entertaining teams. The kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Follow along with live updates throughout the game!
1st Quarter
14:00 - Panther's ball 0-0, 3rd and 6
11:22 - Vikings ball. 3rd and 4
10:43 - Flag thrown. Panthers offsides. 1st down &10.
05:34 Touchdown Vikings. Justin Jefferson completes a pass to put the Vikings on the board. Vikings lead 07-06.
4:51 Curtis Samuel completes pass for 1st down. Panthers ball 1st &10.
End of quarter Vikings Lead 0-7
2nd Quarter
13:45 - Panthers get first down in striking distance of touchdown. 1st &14.
11:44 - Interception thrown by Teddy Bridgewater. Vikings ball.
10:30 - Flag thrown: False start by Vikings.
07:25 - Flag thrown: Holding by Panthers
07:08 - Bridgewater throws bomb. Panthers 1st &10
1:55 - Anderson completes pass from Bridgewater and runs for the Panthers' first touchdown. Game tied 7-7
:05 - Vikings successfully make field goal attempt.
HALFTIME: Vikings take the lead again after field goal, 10 - 7
3rd Quarter:
13:51 - Touchdown Panthers. After a separate field goal completion Panthers lead 21 - 10
10:58 - Flag thrown: Personal foul on Vikings.
4th Quarter:
14:47 - Vikings miss touchdown throw, kick successful field goal. Panthers still lead 21 - 13.
11:31 - Panthers make 40-yard field goal attempt. 24 - 13.
1:51 - Panthers complete field goal. 27-21.
:46 - Vikings complete touchdown, field goal. Vikings now lead 28-27.
:01 - Panthers miss final field goal attempt. Lose 28-27