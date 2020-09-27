GAMEDAY BLOG | Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Panthers head to Los Angeles seeking their first win of the 2020 season in a matchup with the Chargers.
Carolina will be without All-Pro Running Back Christian McCaffrey which means backup Mike Davis will see a much larger workload.
The Chargers defensive line could be a handful for the Panthers offense that struggled to protect Bridgewater last week.
Rookie QB Justin Herbert will get his second straight start with the Chargers after throwing for more than 300 yards in his debut against the Kansas City Chiefs
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2020
5:32 p.m. Your score at the half! Panther on top 18-7!
5:30 p.m. Donte Jackson stepping up big on the defensive end of things!
5:17 p.m. - Luke Lyddon with the jokes! Mike Davis doing pretty good in today's game as CMC is hurt.
4:34 p.m. - Panthers lead 6-0 with 4 minutes and 28 seconds left in the 1st quarter.
4:19 p.m. - Panthers lead 3-0 with 9 minutes and 20 seconds left in the 1st quarter.
4:13 p.m. - WFMY's Luke Lyddon tweets, rooting on the Panthers just as the game begins!
4:13 p.m. - WFMY's Amanda Ferguson reports on defensive end Marquis Haynes getting the 1st sack.
OTHER STORIES
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775