GAMEDAY BLOG | Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Panthers head to Los Angeles seeking their first win of the 2020 season in a matchup with the Chargers.

Carolina will be without All-Pro Running Back Christian McCaffrey which means backup Mike Davis will see a much larger workload.

The Chargers defensive line could be a handful for the Panthers offense that struggled to protect Bridgewater last week.

Rookie QB Justin Herbert will get his second straight start with the Chargers after throwing for more than 300 yards in his debut against the Kansas City Chiefs

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2020

5:32 p.m. Your score at the half! Panther on top 18-7!

Your score at the half! Panthers on top 18-7. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/ae441BNO1m — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) September 27, 2020

5:30 p.m. Donte Jackson stepping up big on the defensive end of things!

Donte Jackson gets his 2nd interception in 2 games. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) September 27, 2020

Donte! His 2nd int in as many games, and nearly a pick 6!



This #Panthers defense is clicking today 😤 — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) September 27, 2020

5:17 p.m. - Luke Lyddon with the jokes! Mike Davis doing pretty good in today's game as CMC is hurt.

Who needs CMC anyways?!



Kidding. Totally kidding.



But great effort from Mike Davis to find the end zone on the screen pass. #Panthers retake the lead 15-7. #KeepPounding — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) September 27, 2020

4:34 p.m. - Panthers lead 6-0 with 4 minutes and 28 seconds left in the 1st quarter.

Panthers struggle getting to the goal line, again.

They have to settle for a field goal, again.



Panthers lead though 6-0 with 4:28 left in the 1st. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) September 27, 2020

It’s something the #Panthers had talked about all week... getting pressure on the quarterback.



So far so good! Great forced fumble and a chance to put up 7 — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) September 27, 2020

4:19 p.m. - Panthers lead 3-0 with 9 minutes and 20 seconds left in the 1st quarter.

Panthers get on the board first with a field goal.



Panthers lead 3-0 with 9:20 left in the 1st. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) September 27, 2020

4:13 p.m. - WFMY's Luke Lyddon tweets, rooting on the Panthers just as the game begins!

Ayyyy! Finally! The #Panthers with their first sack of the season! 👊🏻👊🏻



Great way to start the game#KeepPounding — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) September 27, 2020

4:13 p.m. - WFMY's Amanda Ferguson reports on defensive end Marquis Haynes getting the 1st sack.

Marquis Haynes gets the Panthers 1st sack of the season. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) September 27, 2020

