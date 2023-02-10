Panthers wide receiver helps upgrade Charlotte high school through foundation

Adam Thielen and the Thielen Foundation is helping Harding University H.S. upgrade its weight rooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Thielen has already made an immediate impact on the field in his first season with the Carolina Panthers.

He's also made an immediate impact off of the field, and in the community, too.

On Monday night, Thielen, his wife Caitlin, and their Thielen Foundation hosted their first-ever "TopGolf Classic" in Charlotte.

All proceeds from the event will help upgrade the weight rooms for all students and athletes at Harding University High School.

The school will receive:

up-to-date, safe equipment

new flooring

branding on the walls

five, $1,000 student-athlete leadership scholarships

"We got connected to them and knew there was an opportunity to make an impact there," Thielen said. "We call it change through sport, helping make an impact through sports. But not for sport, for life."

The foundation will make similar contributions to Red Lake High School in Thielen's native Minnesota, where he spent most of the last decade starring for the Minnesota Vikings.

Harding and Red Lake mark the fifth and sixth high schools the Thielen Foundation has assisted in this manner.

The Thielen Foundation's stated mission is "creating programs that will equip and empower kids to reach their full potential in life."

