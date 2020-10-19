Panthers work from home after unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test

Head coach Matt Rhule said the Panthers will work virtually Monday and Tuesday out of precaution following an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test result.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will work virtually on Monday and Tuesday after an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 result on Monday morning.

The team says the move was made out of "an abundance of caution."

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he found out about the positive test just before 5 a.m., Monday morning.

The Panthers will not say if the test was for a player, coach or staff member, and when it might be confirmed as positive or negative.

Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday, and the team worked in "intensive protocol" in the week leading up to Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears.

The training room is still open for players needing medical attention, and early voting is continuing at Bank of America Stadium.

Rhule spent the day in his home office watching back film of Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.

"I try to always find the positive," he said, "I told our staff, take this time and have no distractions to watch this week's game."