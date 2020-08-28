'It was terrifying': Panthers rookie turns tragedy into motivation

Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos remembers the day his brother passed away. He uses it to motivate him.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers defensive end and rookie, Yetur Gross-Matos, made it to the NFL, but he hasn't had an easy past. He lost a few family members during his childhood. He remembers losing his older brother.

“There are certain things about that day I’ll never forget like the smell in the air and for a long time I avoided the place," said Yetur Gross-Matos who is a defensive end for the Carolina Panthers.

It was a tragedy Gross-Matos saw up close when he was 10-years-old. It happened minutes after his little league baseball game ended due to a storm. The same storm, took the life of his older brother, Chelal, instantly.

“It was terrifying," said Gross-Matos. "His body was struck by lightning. His clothes were blown off, skin burnt.”

They were two years apart.

“He was my best friend, my superhero, so to lose someone like that was hard," said Gross-Matos.

It was not the first time he had lost someone. At 2-years-old, Goss-Matos was in his father's arms, when his father fell off a boat and drowned.

“I struggled losing my dad because I never had any memory of him, so blaming myself for a long time," said Gross-Matos.

Those are emotions, impossible to understand at such a young age, but Gross-Matos never let it define him.

“I feel like you create your own destiny," said Gross-Matos.

He did exactly that, fell in love with football, and turned the game into his passion. It led him to North Carolina. He was the Panthers second-round draft pick, the 38th pick in the overall draft.

“I think my dad would be really proud of me," said Gross-Matos. "He obviously cared about me a lot. He gave his life for me. I’m eternally grateful for him. My brother, I don’t think he’d believe it. I’m sure he’s surprised.”

This summer, 11 years after his brother's tragic death, Gross-Matos finally went back to the place he remembers so vividly, Lee Hill Baseball Park in Fredericksburg, Virginia.