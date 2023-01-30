PBR team Carolina Cowboys moving to Greensboro

The Carolina Cowboys will host their first Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboy Days homestand at Greensboro Coliseum on September 22-24.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's only professional bull-riding team will call Greensboro home beginning in the 2023 season.

The team is owned by NASCAR legend Richard Childress.

“We’re thrilled to be able to keep the Carolina Cowboys in the Piedmont-Triad and bring professional bull riding to Greensboro in 2023,” said Childress. “Our goal is to introduce an entirely new generation of fans to Western sports and can’t wait for everyone to experience our Cowboy Days homestand September 22-24, 2023.”

The team comes to Greensboro after competing out of the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem during its inaugural year of competition for the PBR.

Bull-riding legend Jerome Davis is the head coach. He's a PRCA World Champion and member of the PBR Ring of Honor. His bull-riding career came to an end in 1998 when he was paralyzed from the chest down after being thrown from a bull. Davis remained in the industry and grew his Archdale-based ranch, Davis Rodeo Ranch, into one of the PBR's top stock companies raising hundreds of bulls.

The Carolina Cowboys feature a talent-packed roster for the 2023 season, including 2022 PBR World Champion Daylon Swearingen, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year Boudreaux Campbell, four-time PBR World Finals qualifier Mason Taylor and surging Brazilians Wingson Henrique da Silva, Sandro Batista, and Ednelio Rodrigues de Almeida.

The Carolina Cowboys completed their first season of competition fourth in the standings, 15-13 in gameplay.

