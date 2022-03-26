Perez's late basket lifts NC State to 66-63 win over Irish

It’s the Wolfpack’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1998 when they reached the Final Four.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Raina Perez’s steal at midcourt and go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left lifted top-seeded N.C. State to a 66-63 win over fifth-seed Notre Dame on Saturday in the Bridgeport Region semifinals.

It’s the Wolfpack’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1998 when they reached the Final Four.

Trailing 59-51 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack rallied, scoring 15 of the final 19 points capped by Perez’s layup.

The Irish had one last chance, but Maddy Westbeld missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Perez hit both free throws for the final margin.

