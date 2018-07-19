CHARLOTTE -- There was a common theme at day two of the 2018 ACC Kickoff: player safety.

Players and coaches continued the discussion of the brain disease CTE Thursday after UNC coach Larry Fedora questioned research that linked football to the disease the day before.

In an interview with WFMY News 2, NC State head coach Dave Doeren said his focus is on keeping his players safe.

"I can’t stand here and give you scientific evidence of the facts and all those things because I don’t know the exact information," he said. "I know there’s been a ton of research in the NFL and college football, and it’s all about player safety for us."

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson had similar thoughts on the issue.

"I wasn't here, I haven't read everything that was said," Clawson noted. "I don't think you can ignore stuff. Like I said, I believe our obligation is to do everything we can do preventative for our players in any way, whether it's CTE or an ACL injury.

While players said they know the potential dangers of football, it's all part of playing the sport they love.

"It's a risk, and it's a hazard to play football," said Florida State defensive end Brian Burns. "But, I try not to focus on it too much. It is an important thing to worry about. Other than that, I just don't focus on it. I just focus on the game."

And, Wake Forest offensive lineman Phil Haynes said it's up to players to know and understand the risks of the game.

"If you don't know what you're doing, then that's pretty dumb," he said. "Let's say, if I'm going to ride a bike, then I should know that tendonitis in the knee is going to be a problem. I think you should educate yourself more than it's someone else's responsibility."

