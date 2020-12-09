QB Bridgewater 'thankful' for injury, eager for 2nd chance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the four-year anniversary of suffering a torn ACL and fractured kneecap which left his budding NFL career in serious doubt. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, took time for a moment of reflection, offering thanks to the day he got hurt.
Bridgewater says the injury gave him a “peace and purpose in life.”
Bridgewater makes his return as an NFL opening day starter Sunday when Carolina plays host to the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's the first time he has been a full-time starter since 2015.