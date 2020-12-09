QB Bridgewater 'thankful' for injury, eager for 2nd chance

Bridgewater says the the injury gave him a “peace and purpose in life.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the four-year anniversary of suffering a torn ACL and fractured kneecap which left his budding NFL career in serious doubt. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, took time for a moment of reflection, offering thanks to the day he got hurt.

Bridgewater makes his return as an NFL opening day starter Sunday when Carolina plays host to the Las Vegas Raiders.