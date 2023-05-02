Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to wear jersey No. 9

Young continues with the jersey number that he wore at Alabama.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's official! Carolina's first overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young, will wear jersey No. 9 as a Carolina Panther.

Young continues with the jersey number that he wore at Alabama where he won the Heisman Trophy and finished second in Alabama history in passing yards (8,356) and passing touchdowns (80).

Current Panthers quarterback Matt Corral will move from No.9 to No. 2, a jersey number he requested prior to this year's draft and wore at Ole Miss and in high school.

Young is the third quarterback that Carolina has drafted in the first round, joining Kerry Collins (1995, fifth overall) and Cam Newton (2011, first overall).