x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Sports

Jacobs runs for 3 TDs as Raiders hold off Panthers 34-30

Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run around the right end with 4:14 left in the game put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score as the Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut. 

Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run around the right end with 4:14 left in the game put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

Carolina had a chance to take the lead, but the Panthers handed off to fullback Alex Armah on fourth-and-inches at midfield and he was stopped at the line, turning the ball over to the Raiders on downs.

OTHER STORIES

GAMEDAY BLOG | Carolina Panthers Vs. Las Vegas Raiders

QB Bridgewater 'thankful' for injury, eager for 2nd chance

New look Panthers ready to tackle upcoming 2020 season

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE