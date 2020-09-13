Jacobs runs for 3 TDs as Raiders hold off Panthers 34-30

Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run around the right end with 4:14 left in the game put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score as the Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut.

Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run around the right end with 4:14 left in the game put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

Carolina had a chance to take the lead, but the Panthers handed off to fullback Alex Armah on fourth-and-inches at midfield and he was stopped at the line, turning the ball over to the Raiders on downs.

