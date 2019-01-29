TARBORO, N.C. — Los Angeles Rams superstar Todd Gurley preparing to play in his first Super Bowl never forgot his roots in Tarboro.

Anyone in Tarboro can tell tales of Gurley's elite skills from his days growing up and eventually starring on a Tarboro High School team that won three state championships in his four years as a Viking. He was a two-way player as a running back and defensive back. As a junior, Gurley won area honors after a season in which he ran for 1,472 yards and 26 touchdowns while accounting for 79 tackles, an interception, and forced fumble on defense.

Then, in Gurley's senior campaign in 2011, he was named North Carolina Associated Press Player of the Year. He finished the year with 2,600 yards and 38 touchdowns — four of which came in the championship win over Lincolnton High School.

An all-star athlete, Gurley also excelled with Tarboro's basketball and track and field teams. He was a championship-contending hurdler and sprinter in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association ranks, and also earned chances to compete internationally with the World Youth Championships in Athletics.

From college football in Georgia to the NFL with the Rams, Gurley has remembered where he came from every step of the way. He holds an annual summer camp in Tarboro for young football players. He has donated over $14,000 in equipment to the Vikings' program.