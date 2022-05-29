Rangers beat Canes 5-2 to force game 7

Carolina loses their 6th straight road playoff game this season

NEW YORK CITY, New York — The Carolina Hurricanes must not be big Willie Nelson fans because they certainly can wait to get on the road again.

It was more of the same for a Canes team that has yet to notch a road victory during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. An early deficit, penalty minutes galore, missed chances on power-play opportunities, and a goalie who proved too stiff a competition.

New York goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots on the night, his counterpart, Antii Raanta allowed 3 goals on 13 shots before being pulled for rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov.

The first goal came courtesy of a slap shot by Rangers Forward Tyler Motte. Motte drifted across the blue line unobstructed and rocketed a shot off Raanta's glove, the puck sputtering into the net.



Not long after Mike Zibanejad scored on the Rangers' first power-play chance of the game, giving him a goal in 4 straight games. Just like that, the Canes found themselves in a familiar position at Madison Square Garden, down 2-0 early.

Both of those goals should have been stopped by Raanta and after an early second-period goal by the Rangers' Filip Chytil coach Brind'Amour had seen enough and made the switch to Kochetkov.

After a Brady Skjei goal, it seemed like the Canes had some momentum until Chytil scored his second goal of the period to put the Rangers back up 3

Vincent Trocheck scored a goal to cut the Rangers' lead to 2 with just under 8 minutes left in the second period and that's where the scoring would stop for the Canes, who head back to PNC Arena where they hope they can extend their 7-0 home ice record.

Before the game, Coach Brind'Amour referred to their road struggles as "totally irrelevant" saying "what's done is done". One can assume that phrase will carry over into game 7 as they prepare to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference finals for the second time under Brind'Amour.

The good news for Canes fans is they've done it before, just last round against the Boston Bruins. After losing to the Bruins 5-2 in Boston for game 6, the Canes won a thrilling game 7 in front of the roaring 'caniacs' at PNC Arena.