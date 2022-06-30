Reagan High School football player has a new place to call home

Rising senior Semaj Turner committed to play college football at Duke.

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Reagan High School Defensive Back Semaj Turner committed to play college football at Duke The rising senior made the announcement on June 21 with his family at Reagan.

"It feels great," said Turner. "It feels like I’ve got a weight lifted off my shoulders, to have a place to call home, to have that solidified. It took me going on the two visits to the schools I was most interested in between Duke and Virginia. They did an outstanding job of caring about me as a person. It was a tough decision, but once I went on those two visits and really assessed how I felt on each of those visits, it was clear cut where I wanted to be. It was one of those when I know, I know."

Turner said he started playing football when he was 5 years old. He said it wasn't until high school that he realized he could play at the next level.

While Turner committed, he still has one season left to suit up for the Raiders.

"I’m still a high school kid," said Turner. "I still have a senior season to play, that’s what I'm looking forward to right now. I'm locked in on that. I'm going to enjoy my last season because there’s nothing like senior year. You can’t get that back."

The 2022-2023 high school football season is set to begin on August 19.

"I’m just glad, blessed, and excited about what’s in store next and to have a place to call home," said Turner.