REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Curtis Pass is a legend in the city of Reidsville. In high school he was a star basketball player who was apart of the undefeated 1994 state title team. He even still holds several records within the program

In 2016 he took over as the head boy's basketball coach at his alma mater, right before his son's senior year.

June 2019, Coach Curtis Pass died in his sleep from respiratory complications. Now the Reidsville basketball program and the community are left to pick up the pieces.

