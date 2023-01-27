"My heart and soul will always be with this place": Reidsville Head Coach Jimmy Teague retires

Jimmy Teague led the Rams football team for 26 years.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — After 26 years leading the football program at Reidsville High School, Jimmy Teague has decided to retire as the head coach. He made the announcement on January 26, 2023.

"I'm so blessed to be able to be a part of this for so long," said Teague. "Everybody's time comes to an end at some point. I've been saying I ain't using the retirement, I'm using the word transition to a different role. I ain't going anywhere. I'll still be around, but it will be in a different role for sure."

Teague had two stints with the Rams. He was the head coach from 1992 to 2008 and then again from 2012 to 2002.

"I've pretty much invested my whole professional career here at Reidsville High school," said Teague."That's another reason why I'm saying too it's not retiring, it's just transitioning into another role. My heart and soul will always be with this place and doing everything I possibly can to help this football program. and help the school do whatever it can to be successful in whatever direction they go in."

He leaves with a 339-58 record and 8 state championship titles.

Teague said the wins are great, but it's the relationships that he has with his players that mean the most to him.