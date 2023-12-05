Reidsville High School prepares for new athletic facilities

Renovations will include new concession stands, seating, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — There are major upgrades happening at Reidsville Senior High School. The Rams will soon have upgraded concessions stands, seats, and fields and today we got an update on the progress.

Reidsville Community Stadium is getting a facelift, thanks to their principal, and one former Ram, with a lot of pull at one of the largest corporations here in North Carolina.

"This stadium is a huge part of the community here in Reidsville. Tons of people gather here on Friday nights and for other sporting events as well", said Rams first year head coach Erik Teague.

Reidsville Community Stadium, is one of the most well known, and historic places in all of Rockingham County.

"Everyone congregates at Reidsville Senior High School on Friday nights for football, so not only are we making an impact on the school but by doing this we make an impact on the community too", said Joel Cogdell, the Southern Region Division President at Lowe's.

The home of the 22-time state football champions, is getting some work done this off-season, all thanks to a grant from Lowe's Home Improvement.

"I am excited, I am feeling so honored that we got this great partnership with Lowe's and their doing so much for our school", principal at Reidsville Senior High, Erica Blackwell told us.

Not only is Erica Blackwell the principal as well as a huge football fan, she's also the one who wrote the grant to make all this happen.

"When I got the email that I was one of the finalists, I was like oh goodness, really? then when I got the email that said congratulations you've been awarded $300,000 I was just overjoyed, humble, and grateful because what it meant for Reidsville High", Blackwell went on to say.

On Friday nights, Community Stadium is packed with thousands of football fans, and the work being done now, will help accommodate those massive crowds under the lights.

For the man that put this project in motion, this isn't just about putting on a good face on to represent the company, this is personal.