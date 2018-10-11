Dez Bryant waited for the right fit, appeared to land it, and in just his second practice, he may already be out for the year.

The newly signed New Orleans Saints wide receiver suffered what the team fears is a torn Achilles, according to a report from the NFL Network.

ESPN reported the injury occurred on the last play of Friday’s practice.

The Saints, shortly after news of the injury broke, released the final injury report for their game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bryant was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury and was designated as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Bryant, whom the Dallas Cowboys released in April, had just signed a one-year deal with New Orleans on Wednesday after holding off on signing offers from other teams, citing a desire for the right fit with a contender.

Bryant appeared to confirm an injury -- but provided no details -- with a tweet he sent Friday afternoon, writing: "Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won't question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers"

“I’m always going to be me, you know, who I am,” Bryant said Thursday after his first practice with the Saints. “I’m not a bad guy. I’ve always been a good guy. You can ask my teammates — my ex-teammates — how I am. I love the locker room. It’s like family. Every locker room that I’ve been in — from middle school, high school, college, to the pros — it’s always been like a family.”

Bryant, 30, was expected to help New Orleans make a potential Super Bowl push by providing depth in the passing game. He was set to enter his ninth season in the league.

