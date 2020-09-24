Pac-12 football season to begin on Nov. 6

The Pac-12 announced Thursday afternoon that the presidents of the Pac-12 schools have voted to start the conference's football season on Nov. 6.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 unanimously voted on Thursday to begin its football season on November 6 after a multiple month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

John Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline first reported the news.

The season will start on Nov. 6 and all teams will play seven games, with the conference championship game happening on Dec. 18. The seven game schedule means that there will be other games played on championship weekend outside of the championship tilt.

There will be no fans allowed at any Pac-12 games taking place on their schools' campuses until at least January 2021, according to the conference.

The Pac-12 also announced that their basketball teams will be permitted to begin game play on Nov. 25. That is the date the NCAA has stated that all basketball play can begin. The Pac-12 had previously said that they would not allow any of their teams to play until at least Jan. 1st, 2021.

Announcement will include basketball, which starts Thanksgiving weekend. I have not confirmed the fb start date https://t.co/YPEmoY5j0H — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 24, 2020

The conference has a scheduled media call at 5 p.m. on Thursday where more details may be released.