RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Friends and fans got the chance to spend an evening with "The King" Wednesday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty hosted the 3rd annual Blue Jeans and Boots fundraiser dinner at Petty's Garage.

Proceeds from the event went to the Petty Family Foundation, which supports several local charities with a focus on children and veterans.

"We take that money and do a lot of stuff with the paralyzed veterans of America and kids and stuff all around," Petty said. "We do a lot of stuff there, and so, this is a big event for us and -- hopefully -- it's a big event for everybody that comes."

Petty says he looks forward to Blue Jeans and Boots every year.

"We've been all over the country, you meet these people, and a lot of times, they don't get to meet you," he said. "Stuff like this right here, they can come in, we sign autographs, take pictures with them, get to talk about a race track we was at or whatever. It's just a big family reunion, even though all the people are not named Petty."

WFMY News 2's Eric Chilton served as this year's emcee.

