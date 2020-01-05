HIGH POINT, N.C. — Although the Rockers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will not be taking the field against one another this week, the two franchises are finding another way to compete while helping those in need.

That's because, Friday, May 8th, both teams will hold a day-long food drive at their respective home ballparks with all donations going to local food shelters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we can’t be on the field picking up wins right now, bringing positivity and good will to the community is still our top priority,” said Pete Fisch, new Team President of the High Point Rockers. “We are excited to work with Southern Maryland to keep the competitive spirit alive during these unprecedented times and I know our supporters in High Point, and the Triad, will come out in force to help us succeed on May 8th!”

To help in the effort, High Point is partnering with local partner Old Dominion Freight Line to increase awareness and donations with all items being given to the Salvation Army.

“Food insecurity is an issue in our community and during this health crisis it has been even more of a concern,” said Dick Podiak, vice president, marketing and communications for Old Dominion Freight Line. “Over the years, Old Dominion employees, friends, and neighbors have stepped up to the plate to collect canned food around the holidays. So, we appreciate the creativity of the Rockers to give back to help out the community at this time when normally we’d be enjoying the start of the season.”

To make sure social distancing measures are kept, guidelines will be put in place for those wishing to donate food items at BB&T Point. Donations will be accepted from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm outside the team’s front office along Gatewood Avenue.

Fans will be required to load their donations in the back of their vehicles prior to arriving at BB&T Point and remain in their vehicle while Rockers staff members unload the donations, and wear a mask while waiting.

The Rockers were initially scheduled to host Southern Maryland on Thursday, April 30th for their Opening Day of the 2020 season, while the Blue Crabs would welcome High Point on Friday, May 8th to Regency Furniture Stadium for their first home game of the year.

