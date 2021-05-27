"We win as a team": Rockingham Community College heads to the NJCAA Baseball World Series

The Rockingham Community College Eagles finish the season with a 27-14 record heading into the World Series.

WENTWORTH, N.C. — "The talent in North Carolina is crazy," said Reece Honeycutt, who is the head baseball coach for Rockingham Community College. "We play a tough schedule every year and we kind of get thrown to the wolves."

The talent on Rockingham Community College's roster has been getting the job done this season, so far. Head coach Reece Honeycutt and his Eagles are heading to the NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series.

"We have guys that play as a team and we win as a team," said Honeycutt.

The Eagles are coming into the big game with a 27-14 record on the season. They won their last 6 consecutive games.

Rockingham Community College has the 7th seed heading into the World Series. Right-handed pitcher Scott Meitzler is not taking the 2021 s eason. or an opportunity to play in the World Series, for granted.

"For me it's special," said Meitzler. "I think we came together as a family this year. Going back to COVID canceling last year, it was heart breaking for everybody. Coming into this, we really wanted it this year. I think we came together as a team, it's a group effort."

What do the Eagles need to do to advance in the World Series and win a title?

"We just go out there and we play the game we're supposed to play and don't go out of character," said Honeycutt.

"Same thing we've been doing all year, put great bats together, driving runs when they come in, Pitchers go out there, defense makes the plays," said Meitzler. "If we just keep a simple mindset, that will be our strongest ally."