ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — President Donald Trump has invited Rowan County Little League Softball team to the White House after winning the Little League World Series softball championship.

Today U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) released the following statement after the Rowan County Little League Softball team received an invitation to visit the White House for winning the 2019 Little League Softball World Series title:

Pitcher Campbell Schaen guided Rowan County to the victory, allowing just one run in six strong innings with nine strikeouts. Lauren Vanderpool, Riley Haggas and Schaen each had one hit offensively, with Haggas leading all players with two RBI on a double.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC