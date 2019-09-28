CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Roy Williams is creeping up on 70 years old, but on Friday night he showed he's still got the moves of a man in his prime. At UNC's annual Late Night with Roy festivities, Williams broke out white khakis, a baby blue tie, a pink suit jacket and some swaggy dance moves on the hardwood dance floor in front of UNC fans.

And he wasn't done. After the gig, Williams busted into the locker room as only he does with some pep in his step while busting out some dance moves. Fortunately, former five-star prospect Cole Anthony, now a freshman at UNC, caught it on camera.

That last dance is eerily reminiscent of the ones he regularly breaks out after a big win.

Williams is seemingly always cutting loose, but Friday he had reason to do so. Last week he landed a commitment from five-star recruit Walker Kessler, and on Friday on campus he hosted five-stars Cade Cunningham, Ziaire Williams, Greg Brown, Day'Ron Sharpe and Paolo Banchero. If any entered the night concerned about playing for a 70-year-old coach, it seems Williams and his five-star dance moves broke out just about every jig in the book to impress his five-star targets and prove he's still got it.

