FORT BRAGG, N.C. — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman spent the day with troops at Fort Bragg, the world’s largest military installation, and met the family of a fallen soldier he will honor at next month's 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

Newman, driver of the Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 car, unveiled the paint scheme for his Ford Mustang Wednesday morning on the base. The scheme features the name of Sgt. James Nolen across the windshield. Nolen, who was based at Fort Bragg, died in Afghanistan in 2009 during Operation Enduring Freedom.

“It’s an honor for me to drive a race car that has a fallen soldier’s name on it,” Newman said. “To have their family at the race track and what Coca-Cola, Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR does, it’s such a family-oriented sport to give back in a special way on Memorial Day weekend. To have Sgt. Nolen’s name on the windshield is just a small part of what I’ll have in the form of an angel riding inside my car on race day."

Newman unveiled the paint scheme with Nolen's widow, Rachel, and her daughter, Jamie.

“It means the world to us to be able to celebrate James’ life, to honor him, and for everybody to learn about James,” said Rachel Nolen. “It’s an amazing experience.”

Newman and the Nolens also spent time with troops at Fort Bragg, learning about some of their training and the tools they use in the field.

Newman's paint scheme is part of NASCAR's 600 Miles of Remembrance program in which drivers race with the names of fallen soldiers on the windshields of their cars.

The 60th Coca-Cola 600 is Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race is set for Sunday, May 26 at 6 p.m.