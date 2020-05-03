CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Salisbury's Chris Smith, an NFL defensive end, has signed a one-year contract to play for the Carolina Panthers, according to the team.

The West Rowan High School product and former Arkansas Razorback has played six seasons with the Browns, Bengals and Jaguars.

Smith has played 60 career games, making two starts. He has 68 tackles and 8.5 sacks.

Last September, Smith's girlfriend Petara Cordero was struck and killed by a passing car after Smith's vehicle had become disabled.

Smith tells Panthers.com that he has paired up with Emergency Safe Solutions, to try and get updated hazard lights on all vehicles.

"Hazard lights have not been updated since 1951," Smith told the team's website. "We are working to get every car updated hazard lights," Smith said. "We want that in every car around the world."

