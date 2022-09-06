Sam Hartman Cleared for Return to Competition by Wake Forest University Sports Medicine Experts

Head Coach Dave Clawson told the media Hartman practiced Sunday and today. He is listed at No. 1 on the QB depth chart ahead of Saturday's game at Vanderbilt.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman, one of the nation’s top players, has been medically cleared and is available to play this weekend in Wake Forest’s football game at Vanderbilt. The decision by Wake Forest University doctors comes after Hartman successfully completed a comprehensive series of medical evaluations and has progressed appropriately in the Demon Deacons sports medicine staff’s return to play protocol. Wake Forest Sports Medicine operates autonomously under the auspices of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, one of the nation’s leading health care providers.

Head Coach Dave Clawson talks Sam Hartman being cleared to play

"He practiced today, he practiced Sunday...he's in shape. He wasn't completely idle during this time." @WakeFB HC @CoachClawson on Sam Hartman who has been cleared to play this weekend at Vanderbilt. @WFMY #wfmysports @SilkyGilkey pic.twitter.com/8GJefHJAA1 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 6, 2022

• Statement from Julie A. Freischlag, MD, FACS, FRCSEd(Hon), DFSVS, Sam’s surgeon, who is one of the world’s leading experts in Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis, Sam’s diagnosis. This condition is rare, but is more common in young and otherwise healthy men. Dr. Freischlag is a renowned vascular surgeon, in addition to her roles as CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Chief Academic Officer of Atrium Health.

o “Sam developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein. This condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis. We suspect this occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation.

“After our diagnosis on August 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein.

“On Friday, we did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great. The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great. Blood thinner therapies were discontinued once they became medically unnecessary and he is medically cleared to return to full competition.

“Sam is a wonderful young man and I, and our entire team, wish him all the best as he returns to the football field.”

• Statement from Redshirt Junior Quarterback Sam Hartman:

o “This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes. I am very appreciative of Dr. Julie Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman, Niles Fleet and everyone on our medical staff who worked with me throughout this process. There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Let’s get it, Deacs!”

• Statement from Head Football Coach Dave Clawson:

o “As I said from the beginning, Sam Hartman’s return to the field would be left up to our medical professionals. As a two-time captain and someone who is one of the finest leaders I have had the pleasure to coach, Sam attacked this rehabilitation process and it has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam since the announcement last month. I’m grateful to our head athletics trainer Niles Fleet, team doctor Chris Miles and appreciate the personal attention of the Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Dr. Julie Freischlag, to help Sam.”

• Statement from Director of Athletics John Currie:

o “Our number one priority at Wake Forest is always the health and safety of our student-athletes. All of our student-athletes have the advantage of world class medical care thanks to the leadership of Niles Fleet and our athletics training staff, team doctor Chris Miles and the collaboration and expertise of Dr. Julie Freischlag and everyone at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Sam is a model student-athlete and I know his teammates are excited about his return to the field.”