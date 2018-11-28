ELON, N.C. (AP) - Steven Santa Ana scored a season-high 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds for his first double-double this season and had five assists as Elon dispatched Central Pennsylvania College 92-59 Tuesday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Santa Ana made four 3-pointers and was one of five Elon players to reach double-figure scoring as the Phoenix (3-4) made 19 shots from distance and shot 46 percent from the floor overall (32 of 70).

Elon also outrebounded the overmatched Knights 56-30.

Six of Elon's first eight baskets were 3-pointers as Tyler Seibring, Sheldon Eberhardt and Nathan Priddy each scored from behind the arc for a 9-5 lead. Seibring, Eberhardt and Andy Pack hit three more 3s as the Phoenix jumped ahead 23-8 after seven minutes.

Seth Fuller, Seibring and Priddy each scored 11. Simon Wright just missed a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and scoring nine points.

Tyler White led the Knights of the USCAA with 15 points, while Ryan Lawrence scored 12.

Elon has outscored Central Penn 424-270 in four games.

