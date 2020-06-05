WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 3rd team All-ACC center in Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr announced on his twitter profile Wednesday he is leaving WFU and will transfer to the University of Kentucky to continue his collegiate career.

Sarr saying in part, "I have decided to continue my career at the University of Kentucky and take on the challenge. I want to thank everyone for their kindness and respect in coming to this decision. I'll always be a fan of Wake Forest. BBN, I can't wait to get started."

After coach Danny <Anning was fired, Sarr informed Wake Forest that he wanted to enter the transfer portal, which he did shortly after the Demon Deacons hired East Tennessee State's Steve Forbes as their new coach last week.

Sarr was listed as one of the top available players in the transfer portal, having averaged 13.7 points and 9 rebounds per game, leading the team with 11 double-doubles and 33 blocks.

Sarr has too many credits remaining to graduate before transferring, but he's hoping to receive a waiver to play immediately.

