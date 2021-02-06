Scheyer named next Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach following Krzyzewski retirement announcement with 2021-22 being his final season

The 33-year-old has also been part of Duke's 2015 national championship team as an assistant coach for the 2015 squad. Scheyer would be the first in NCAA Division I men's basketball history to be named the head coach at his alma mater after winning national titles as both a player and assistant coach at that school. At 35 years of age when the next season begins, the Chicago native would become the youngest men's basketball head coach among power conference institutions.

"Duke University has been a central part of my life for more than a decade, and I could not ask for a better place to continue my career," said Scheyer. "This is absolutely humbling. First, I offer extreme gratitude to the greatest coach of all time whose career is unrivaled in basketball. Coach K has built the premier program in our sport thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, a tireless attention to detail, a family-first approach and a remarkable compassion and care of his players, coaches, and staff. He has set a standard that every coach at every level should strive to achieve.



"I'd also like to express my sincere appreciation to President Vincent Price, Kevin White and Nina King for believing in me and providing me this opportunity. It is an honor to call this great institution my alma mater, and I'm deeply committed to furthering its academic and athletics excellence while continuing the championship legacy of Duke Basketball."