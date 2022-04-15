San Antonio's Trevor Caballero is taking the cornhole world by storm and even defeated Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV.

SAN ANTONIO — At seven-years-old, San Antonio's Trevor Caballero has already taken on professional cornhole players in major tournaments and even defeated San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV in a cornhole match.

Needless to say, Trevor has a bright future in the sport after going undefeated in the 2020 American Cornhole League in the novice division.

And his prowess even caught the attention of ESPN.

But how did he get his start at a young age? How does he handle the pressure of representing San Antonio at cornhole competitions?

We caught up with the young, aspiring professional cornhole player (with some help from his agent) about this and so much more even his thoughts on beating the Spurs guard and representing San Antonio.

Jeff: How did you get a start in cornhole?

Trevor: I started playing after following my dad around going to local cornhole tournaments.

When did you know you had the talent for the sport? What awards have you won?

I played in my first sanctioned cornhole tournament in February 2020 which happened to be an American Cornhole League Conference tournament. I entered the Novice division and won while going undefeated.

I created history by becoming the youngest ever to win a sanctioned cornhole tournament at the age of five.

How is it to represent San Antonio at major tournaments?

I was born and raised in San Antonio until my dad who is in the military moved our family to California and then Florida where we currently reside. San Antonio is always where I consider home and it holds a special place in my heart.

How was it to play against Lonnie Walker? Did you beat him? What did he tell you after playing against him?

Not only are the Spurs my favorite basketball team, but it was awesome to play against one of my favorite players.

I ended up winning 21-0. He told me that I was going to be a star, and to never give up. It made me feel good hearing these words from someone who I look up to.

What is next for you? How can people in San Antonio watch you compete?

I hope to become an American Cornhole League pro in the near future. In the meantime, I want to continue growing the game of cornhole and help inspire other kids to play the game. You can catch my live streams on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.