The Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime on Sunday, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Their first appearance since 1988.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After two thrilling conference championship games this past Sunday, we've got this year's Super Bowl match-up.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams. Although Cincinnati is located in Ohio, many in the Triad will likely be rooting for them, because there are four Triad locals on the roster.

Today we spoke to a few folks who knew them before their NFL stardom.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt, is a High Point Central alum, and one of the best athletes to come out of the City of High Point.

Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi, learned to love the game of football while at Ragsdale High.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, is the pride of Thomasville High, class of 2015.

Defensive Tackle DJ Reader, a former 5-star recruit and 3-sport star athlete at Grimsley.

All four now play for the Cincinnati Bengals, and all four are on their way to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Akeem's older brother Evander told us, he knew Akeem "The Dream" was gonna do special things in the NFL. He just didn't know it was going to be this quick.

"I'm actually proud, I mean from little league days, middle school, high school, college, we've been there so it's we just enjoying it. For him to be in the Super Bowl this fast is crazy for us and we're there for him."

Many of you know the name DJ Reader from his time dominating offensive lines at Grimsley. We talked to his former head coach, Damon Coiro.

He said Reader is even more impressive off the field than he is on it.