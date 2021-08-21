How Sha'Carri performed against the Jamaican Olympic champions

Sha'Carri Richardson, 21, missed the Olympics but competed for the first time after her punishment.

EUGENE, Ore. — Sha-Carri Richardson is back from her suspension and ran against Olympic champions at the first international race since the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson missed out on the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. While her 30-day suspension ended before the start of the relay competitions in Tokyo, USA Track and Field decided not to offer her a spot.

On Saturday Richardson returned to the track at the Prefontaine Classic, which is taking place at the same site where the U.S. trials were held this summer.

The women's 100-meters race featured Richardson, along with six of the eight sprinters who raced in the final in Tokyo. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson swept the podium at the Olympics.

During the race, the Olympic champions took the top three spots and Richardson finished in 9th place with a time of 11.14 which is much slower than her personal best time of 10.72.

The only American in the top five was Teahna Daniels in fourth with a time of 10.83.

Thompson-Herah, who also won Gold in the 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics with a 10.61, ran her best time yet, 10.54. That 10.54 gets Thompson-Herah closer to late American Sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 10.49 seconds set in 1988.

Ahead of this weekend's race, Richardson debuted a new platinum blonde and blue hairstyle, along with a message for her competitors. "August 21 and I’m not playing nice," Richardson captioned the post on her Instagram.

During an interview that aired Friday, she told NBC's "TODAY" show what it was like watching the Olympics from home, instead of competing.

"A moment of bitterness, but at the same time it was sweet because it just gives me more, it just gives me more time, it gives me more to show the world that I'm here to stay and it just guarantees that I'm going to be here just a little bit longer in the game but definitely watching it made me want to push forward and just grow from that," Richardson described.

Richardson is also scheduled to compete in the women's 200-meters, going up against a field that includes American Allyson Felix, who won her record 10th and 11th medals at the Tokyo Games. That race is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.