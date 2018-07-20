GREENSBORO, N.C. -- International Motor Sports Association driver Shea Holbrook stopped by the WFMY News 2 studio Friday to talk about a big event returning to VIRginia International Raceway in August.

Holbrook, who recently made the jump to Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing, will compete at this year's WeatherTech Sportscar Championship event at VIR.

Friday, Holbrook discussed everything from her transition to Super Trofeo to what it's like driving a car at 190 mph. You can hear what she had to say in the video above.

The WeatherTech Sportscar Championship event is set for Aug. 17-19 at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, VA. For more information, visit the VIR website.

