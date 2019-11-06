WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (June 11, 2019) – Dash infielders Jameson Fisher, Nick Madrigal and Zach Remillard, left-hander John Parke and right-handers Luis Ledo and Will Kincanon have earned spots in the Carolina League All-Star Game, the league office announced Tuesday.

With Madrigal having earned a promotion to Double-A Birmingham, it will be Fisher, Kincanon, Ledo, Parke and Remillard suiting up as members of the Southern Division team in an intra-league matchup against the Northern Division on Tuesday, June 18, at 7:15 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, the home of the Frederick Keys.

Fisher, who returned to the Dash after playing for Winston-Salem in 2017, currently ranks in the top 10 in the Carolina League in on-base percentage (.389, ninth-best), slugging percentage (.443, ninth-best) and OPS (.833, sixth-best). The former fourth-round pick is also tied for third in the league with 17 doubles. Despite having played first base all season, Fisher earns a nod as an outfielder, where he played a majority of his games in his Minor League career prior to the start of the 2019 season.

One of the key cogs of the Dash bullpen, Kincanon has posted a 2.16 ERA in 18 outings this season. In 25 innings pitched, the former Indiana State Sycamore has struck out 30 batters and held hitters to a .232 batting average. After posting a 1.69 ERA in the month of April, Kincanon yielded a 2.13 ERA in the month of May. Last month, Kincanon did not allow an earned run from May 16-30, a span that lasted nine innings.

Joining Kincanon from Winston-Salem’s bullpen, Ledo currently ranks fifth in the Carolina League with seven saves. Overall, the 24-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic is recording a 2.82 ERA. Along with not allowing an earned run in the month of May, the right-hander also converted seven consecutive saves from April 15 to May 26.

Madrigal, the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft and the 43rd-best overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, hit .272 with two home runs, 10 doubles and 27 RBIs in 49 games with Winston-Salem before his promotion to the Barons on June 6. The former Oregon State University star also racked up 17 stolen bases, which is still fifth-best in the circuit this year. Over his last 17 games in the Dash purple, Madrigal posted a .313 batting average with two home runs, six RBIs and nine stolen bases. The Elk Grove, Calif., native also struck out just one time over his last 78 plate appearances. Overall, Madrigal led the Minors with a 2.8% strikeout rate before his joining Birmingham.

A 21st-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, Parke is tied for sixth in the league with 63.0 innings pitched. Overall, the left-hander is 3-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 11 starts for the Dash this season. Parke rattled off five consecutive quality starts in the month of May, yielding a 2.53 ERA in that span.

Remillard, who was selected in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina University, has the fifth-best batting average in the Carolina League, posting a .309 mark. Remillard is eighth in the circuit in hits (64) and tied for seventh in runs scored (37). In the month of May, Remillard registered a .375/.471/.545 batting line in 24 games. The 25-year-old also posted a 31-game on-base streak earlier in the first half.

The 2019 All-Star Classic will be the third All-Star event held in Frederick’s history. The Keys last hosted a Midsummer Classic on June 28, 2005, when the Carolina League beat the California League 8-0. On top of that, Harry Grove Stadium was the site of the 1991 Carolina League All-Star Game.

Winston-Salem’s six All-Star nods are the second-most in the Dash era (2009-present), trailing only the 2010 team that had seven players selected to the Midsummer Classic. The players were selected via a voting process that involved the league’s managers, general managers and media.