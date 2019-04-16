Panthers fans, here's something to get you excited for football season.
Single-game tickets for the Carolina Panthers 2019-20 season will go on sale on Wednesday, April 17 starting at 9 p.m. through Ticketmaster.
Single-game tickets will be available to Panthers PSL holders, using a previously distributed promo code, in a pre-sale beginning at 8 p.m.
RELATED: Cam Newton Surprises Kids at Children's Hospital
This is the first time that Panthers single-game tickets have been made available the night of the NFL schedule release.
The NFL will release the full 2019 regular season schedule, including game dates and times, Wednesday at 8 p.m.
This is the team's 25th season.
RELATED: Panthers Sign Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan To 1-Year Deal
RELATED: Panthers Release Preseason Schedule