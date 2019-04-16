Panthers fans, here's something to get you excited for football season.

Single-game tickets for the Carolina Panthers 2019-20 season will go on sale on Wednesday, April 17 starting at 9 p.m. through Ticketmaster.

Single-game tickets will be available to Panthers PSL holders, using a previously distributed promo code, in a pre-sale beginning at 8 p.m.

This is the first time that Panthers single-game tickets have been made available the night of the NFL schedule release.

The NFL will release the full 2019 regular season schedule, including game dates and times, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

This is the team's 25th season.

