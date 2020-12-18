CLOVER, S.C. — Brenton McCaskill, the Cramerton man who died after his girlfriend said he saved her and her children's lives during a home invasion, is being honored worldwide as a hero for his actions.
Heidi McQueen shared McCaskill's story with WCNC Charlotte shortly after her boyfriend's death on Nov. 30.
In the interview, she described McCaskill as a passionate fan of the Tottenham Hotspurs Football Club and a member of the South Carolina Spurs group.
After the story aired, it began spreading worldwide, including on the popular Men in Blazers show and Tottenham Hotspur fan clubs.
During the 32-minute mark of the Hotspurs' match against archrival Arsenal, fans around the world tweeted a toast to McCaskill, who died at 32 years old.
"It was just the most beautiful thing I've ever experienced," McQueen said. "England, Spain, Norway, Scotland. all over the United States."
McCaskill's loved ones have started a GoFundMe, "Because of Brenton: The Hero Fund," to raise money for families who can't afford to participate in youth sports in his hometown of Clover, South Carolina.
"It's just the best thing that we could possibly imagine to honor him," McQueen said. "I love this."
Matt Burris, McCaskill's friend and fellow member of the South Carolina Spurs group, is helping to organize the GoFundMe and continuing to spread McCaskill's story.
"He would probably be having a laugh at how funny all this is of us making such a big deal about him for sure," Burris said. "[But], his life ended with him being a hero, and we just want everybody to know that."