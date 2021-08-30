Some high school football games canceled Friday due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple football games at high schools in the Triad won’t be played this week due to COVID-19 protocols.
Games canceled include:
- Rockingham County High School vs. Reidsville High
- Northern Guilford High School vs. Eastern Alamance High
- North Forsyth High School vs. Lexington Jackets
- T. Wingate Andrews High School vs. Thomasville High
- West Stokes High School vs. East Surry High
