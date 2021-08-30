x
Some high school football games canceled Friday due to COVID-19

You can watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting around 11:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple football games at high schools in the Triad won’t be played this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

Games canceled include:

  • Rockingham County High School vs. Reidsville High
  • Northern Guilford High School vs. Eastern Alamance High
  • North Forsyth High School vs. Lexington Jackets
  • T. Wingate Andrews High School vs. Thomasville High
  • West Stokes High School vs. East Surry High

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting around 11:15 p.m.

