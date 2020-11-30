USC women remain number one team in America

The Gamecocks received 29 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina remains the top choice in the first Associated Press women’s basketball poll of the regular season.

The Gamecocks received 29 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel. The team is 3-0 on the season, and won their opening game at 119-38. They also won games over South Dakota and Gonzaga in the Women's Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Dawn Staley's team was the preseason number one team and was picked to win the SEC Title. They're considered one of the early favorites for the national title as well.

The top 10 teams stayed the same as in the preseason poll, with Stanford, UConn, Baylor and Louisville rounding out the first five. They're followed by Mississippi State, Arizona, North Carolina State, UCLA and Oregon.

Under new coach Vic Schaefer, Texas won its first two games and entered the poll at No. 25 for its first ranking since last December. Notre Dame fell out.