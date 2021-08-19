High school football games postponed due to COVID-19

Southeast Guilford and Southern Guilford have rescheduled its game due to COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Southeast Guilford and Southern Guilford will have to wait to start their seasons.

The two schools were supposed to play each other Friday, August 20 at Southern Guilford High School.

Guilford County Schools said the game is postponed due to Covid-19 cases within Southeast Guilford's program.

This is not the only game impacted by the pandemic in the first week of the 2021 high school football season.

Graham and Southern Alamance postponed its game due to the virus.

"It's very concerning for sports, but it's just concerning in general for everyone," said North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker. "All of those things they did last summer and on through the fall of last year, really throughout all of last year, those are the things they should be doing now. I think by now they know the drill and they're doing everything they can to keep everybody safe."

Southern Guilford's Athletic Director Jeff Carter said the game will be made up Friday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

As for Graham and Southern Alamance's game, it has not been rescheduled as of now.

