Spear rallies Wake Forest women past Virginia in ACC opener

Greensboro, NC--Jewell Spear scored 15 of her 23 points in the second half and 11th-seeded Wake Forest put together a late run to defeat 14-seed Virginia 61-53 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Olivia Summiel’s 3-pointer with 5:32 to play gave the Demon Deacons their first lead since early in the second quarter at 51-50.

It also started a game-closing 14-2 run as the Cavaliers went cold, missing their last five shots.

Wake Forest faces No. 25 Georgia Tech, the sixth seed, in the second round on Thursday.