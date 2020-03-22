GREENSBORO, N.C. — “You think sports are always going to be here, that is the one thing through every crisis we have," said Lindy Hall, who a sporting official for basketball and baseball.

A lot of sports are on hold. College spring sports are canceled.

”I never in my life would have imagined we would be shut down from professional, all the way down to the little league level," said Hall. "It is a completely new scenario for me.”

The coronavirus isn't just keeping us from watching or playing games, it's affecting people's jobs, including referees and umpires like Lindy Hall.

“It's stressful," said Hall. "I lost my sole source of income.”

Hall said he would have made a big chunk of his money working college baseball games.

"I lost $20,00 to $25,000, possibly more," said Hall.”It's definitely kept us from normal day- to- day life. We didn’t think about money prior.”

For 20 years, he said he's always been on the go, officiating basketball, and baseball games at all levels.

Now that the Lexington dad has free time, he said he'll spend it with his wife and 2 daughters.

“I’m going to be making up for time I would have been missing. That’s the silver lining in this. Right now I’m spending time with my family that I would not have.”

We don't know when we'll get sports back and Lindy doesn't know when he'll see his next paycheck, but when that time comes, he said it'll be special.

"I will have butterflies probably," said Hall. "I feel like the first game back will be like it's my first game again. I didn’t take it for granted before, but I will never take it for granted again."