Sports bettors hit the jackpot with new law

Governor Cooper signed the sports betting bill into law Wednesday. Sports fans say it will give games an additional entertainment element.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sports fans like Justin Scurlock hit the jackpot Wednesday.

Scurlock Typically drives across the border to Virginia to place sports bets.

"Literally I pull over on the side of the road, on the exit, and enter my bets in, and lose my money, and come back home," Scurlock recalled.

He would have done it this time, but he didn't want to miss the Winston-Salem Dash baseball game.

Come January, Scurlock won't have to cross the border to gamble on sporting events.

Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill legalizing online sports betting statewide.

"I think it's great you know it's no fun driving to some random part of Virginia to play just a couple bets," Scurlock said.

Sports fans will be able to gamble over the phone or online.

"It'll be a lot better just to be able to do it at home in your room or at home wherever you are," Scurlock predicted.

And even if you're not a betting man, the new bill is encouraging some people like Joe Martin to reconsider.

"Maybe you know something small a token bet here or there just to make maybe a game more interesting," Martin said.

Several athletic programs at local universities will also benefit, getting thousands of dollars from license fees and taxes.

Money will also go toward gambling addiction education and treatment.

Ken Britten says it's a great idea, as long as people take a step back, when their chips are down.

"There's no sense in going into debt over a bet," Britten said.

Additionally, there will be eight locations that operate a sportsbook, which include North Wilkesboro Speedway and Sedgefield Country Club.