Gameday Blog: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are 2-8 against the New Orleans Saints since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Carolina and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Panthers beat the Washington Football Team 20-13 last week. The Carolina offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was WR Curtis Samuel, who caught five passes for 106 yards. Samuel's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.

Carolina's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Tre Boston and MLB Tahir Whitehead.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 219 more yards than your opponent like New Orleans did last Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. The stars were brightly shining for the Saints in a 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. RB Alvin Kamara was a one-man wrecking crew for New Orleans, rushing for six TDs and 155 yards on 22 carries. This was the first time Kamara has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Not surprisingly, Kamara's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

New Orleans is now 11-4 while Carolina sits at 5-10. New Orleans has clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC. Carolina has been eliminated from playoff contention.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3, 2021

6:53 p.m. Saints up 33 to 7 with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

6:28 p.m. The field goal is good. Saints score field goal bringing score to 26 to 7 in the 3rd.

6:27 p.m. New Orleans scores touchdown bringing score 25 to 7.

6:25 p.m. New Orleans Saints intercept once again thanks to Cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

6:14 p.m. Panthers still 19 to 7 in the 3rd quarter.

6:12 p.m. New Orleans Saints intercept, regaining the ball.

6:11 p.m. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore catches long pass.

5:58 p.m. New Orleans scores another field goal bringing the score 19 to 7 in the 3rd quarter.

The Panthers find themselves in another close game with a good team. The big difference was the Bridgewater INT. It’s been the same story all season long. Can they finally overcome the struggles that haven cost them in so many close games? @WFMY — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) January 3, 2021

5:45 p.m. The kick is good. New Orleans Saints lead with 16 to Carolina Panthers' 7 at halftime.

5:44 p.m. Saints get 3rd down with 10 seconds left in 2nd quarter.

5:40 p.m. New Orleans has the ball and takes 2nd timeout with 30 seconds left in the 2nd quarter.

5:38 p.m. Score still at 13 to 7 with 2 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

5:30 p.m. Panthers take 3rd and final timeout while still down by 6 in the 2nd quarter.

5:25 p.m. New Orleans has 13 while the Carolina Panthers have 7 points with over 7 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

At least the #Saints missed the PAT, right? 🤷🏻‍♂️#Panthers now trail by 6 in the 2nd. — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) January 3, 2021

5:08 p.m. Panthers now facing 3 and 2. They get a first down!

5:02 p.m. Panthers force 3 and out and the Saints have to punt!

oooo Tre Boston sacks Drew Brees. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) January 3, 2021

4:55 p.m. Panthers score! The game is now tied 7-7. A big-time catch by Samuel helped the Panthers during the drive to get in the red zone. Rodney Smith punched in the touchdown.

Rodney Smith gets his first NFL touchdown.



Saints & Panthers Tied at 7 with 1:40 left in the 1st. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) January 3, 2021

4:48 p.m. Score still remains 7-0, Saints. 5 minutes left to go in the 1st quarter.

4:41 p.m. Panthers facing 3rd and 6 and they can't convert. Punting back to the Saints now.

4:37 p.m. Panthers now looking to drive the ball downfield and hopefully, score on this drive.

4:35 p.m. Score 7-0, Saints

4:33 p.m. Saints move the ball down the field for a touchdown.

4:27 p.m. Panthers forced to punt after 3 and out.

4:26 p.m. Panthers will receive the ball first.