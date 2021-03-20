'It must stop': Dawn Staley voices her opinion on the inequality in the NCAA Tournament bubbles

SAN ANTONIO — Like many other figures in Women's Basketball, Dawn Staley is using her platform to promote change.
Over the past several days, images and videos have circulated all over social media showing the inequality in amenities and facilities between the men and women NCAA Tournament bubbles.
The videos show that the men have a spacious weight room in the bubble in Indianapolis. In contrast, the women have a weight rack. Additionally, the swag bags that were presented to the players vary in size, with the women receiving fewer gifts than the men.
Gamecock Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley addressed the mistreatment on Friday.
"Players are now aware of what women aren't getting, people aren't communicating or are just not caring, that must stop," Staley says. "The NCAA should feel luxurious to every student athlete, man or woman."
In addition to her comments, Staley also posted a statement to her Twitter page.
In the statement, Staley called out the NCAA's favoritism towards Men's Basketball players, saying that "there is no answer that the NCAA executive leadership led by Mark Emmert can give to explain the disparities. "