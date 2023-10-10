Before Steph Curry became an NBA icon, he led Davidson to the Elite 8 with a Cinderella run during the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson town leaders are expected to discuss renaming a major interchange in honor of Davidson College alumni and NBA superstar Steph Curry.

The Davidson Town Board will discuss honoring the Charlotte native by renaming the Exit 30 interchange on Interstate 77 as the Stephen Curry Interchange. Town leaders said the college and town staff members are supportive of the request. The exit number also matches Curry's jersey number, which he's worn his entire career.

Curry put Davidson basketball in the spotlight during his historic career. After breaking the NCAA record for most three-pointers made by a freshman, Curry led Davidson to the Elite 8 in 2008 with wins over Gonzaga, Georgetown and Wisconsin. He was a first-team All-American during his final season at Davidson before being drafted by Golden State in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft.

"Stephen Curry is widely considered to be the greatest shooter and one of the greatest players in NBA history," the town's resolution says. "He is credited with revolutionizing the game of basketball by inspiring teams, from high school to the NBA, to regularly use the three-point shot."

Curry completed his bachelor's degree in sociology at Davidson in May 2022. He became the first player in school history to have his number retired in a ceremony last August. Curry has led Golden State to four NBA championships and two MVP awards during his illustrious career which also includes nine All-Star Game appearances.

Exit 30 in Davidson is where Griffith Street crosses over I-77. The intersection is under the jurisdiction of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which is why the town must request renaming it and can't just make the call without the state's approval. NCDOT said the town must provide an opportunity for public feedback and a resolution of support before it will grant the request.

Davidson town leaders are expected to approve the resolution on Oct. 24.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.