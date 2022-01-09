Stephen Curry presented with key to the city by Charlotte City Council

Earlier this week, Davidson College celebrated Curry's graduation from the college, his Hall of Fame enshrinement and his jersey retirement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council presented two-time NBA MVP and four-time champion Stephen Curry with the key to the city on Thursday.

The special city council meeting was called by Mayor Vi Lyles and held in the city council chamber at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.

Earlier this week, Davidson College celebrated Curry's graduation from the college, his Hall of Fame enshrinement and his jersey retirement.

Curry graduated from Charlotte Christian School and is considered one of, if not the best shooter in NBA history. He holds the NBA record for 3-point shots, surpassing Ray Miller's mark set in 2011. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2016, and has appeared in eight All-Star games.

