Tar Heels' Caleb Love returning after NCAA title game run

Chapel Hill--North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season. Getting Love back is a huge boost for the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game.

He announced his decision in a social-media video on Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft.

With Love’s return, the Tar Heels will bring back every starter except floor-stretching big man Brady Manek.

Love was considered a potential second-round NBA draft pick.