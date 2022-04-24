x
Tar Heels' Caleb Love returning after NCAA title game run

With Love’s return, the Tar Heels will bring back every starter except floor-stretching big man Brady Manek.
Chapel Hill--North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season. Getting Love back is a huge boost for the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game. 

He announced his decision in a social-media video on Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. 

With Love’s return, the Tar Heels will bring back every starter except floor-stretching big man Brady Manek. 

Love was considered a potential second-round NBA draft pick. 

He has athleticism and game-changing scoring potential that was critical to the Tar Heels reaching a record 21st Final Four in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season.

