GREENSBORO, N.C. — Team CP3, a squad led by NBA All-Star and Triad native Chris Paul, released its roster for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Wednesday.
TBT is a summer tournament that ends with one basketball team claiming a $2 million prize.
Paul's team features players with ties to basketball in the Triad and North Carolina, as a whole. The team will also host one of eight TBT Regional sites at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse July 19-21.
Here's the current roster for Team CP3:
- Reggie Johnson, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Miami, Fla.)
- Diante Baldwin, Greensboro, N.C. (UNC Greensboro)
- P.J. Hairston, Greensboro, N.C. (North Carolina)
- Sam Hunt, Greensboro, N.C. (NC State and North Carolina A&T)
- Rodney Purvis, Raleigh, N.C. (UConn and NC State)
- Dez Wells, Raleigh, N.C. (Maryland)
- Aaron Rountree, Wilson, N.C. (Iona and Wake Forest)
- Waymond Wright, Raleigh, N.C. (Virginia State)
- Nate Mason, Decatur, Ga. (Minnesota)
- L.J. Peak, Gaffney, S.C. (Georgetown)
Sixty-four teams will have a chance to compete for the TBT grand prize. The field of players includes professional, international, college alumni, former NBA stars and some future NBA players.
The teams will compete in a single-elimination 5-on-5 tournament. The full bracket will be announced June 11.