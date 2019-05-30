GREENSBORO, N.C. — Team CP3, a squad led by NBA All-Star and Triad native Chris Paul, released its roster for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Wednesday.

TBT is a summer tournament that ends with one basketball team claiming a $2 million prize.

Paul's team features players with ties to basketball in the Triad and North Carolina, as a whole. The team will also host one of eight TBT Regional sites at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse July 19-21.

Here's the current roster for Team CP3:

Reggie Johnson, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Miami, Fla.)

Diante Baldwin, Greensboro, N.C. (UNC Greensboro)

P.J. Hairston, Greensboro, N.C. (North Carolina)

Sam Hunt, Greensboro, N.C. (NC State and North Carolina A&T)

Rodney Purvis, Raleigh, N.C. (UConn and NC State)

Dez Wells, Raleigh, N.C. (Maryland)

Aaron Rountree, Wilson, N.C. (Iona and Wake Forest)

Waymond Wright, Raleigh, N.C. (Virginia State)

Nate Mason, Decatur, Ga. (Minnesota)

L.J. Peak, Gaffney, S.C. (Georgetown)

Sixty-four teams will have a chance to compete for the TBT grand prize. The field of players includes professional, international, college alumni, former NBA stars and some future NBA players.

The teams will compete in a single-elimination 5-on-5 tournament. The full bracket will be announced June 11.